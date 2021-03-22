CM Jagan may watch Sitarama Kalyanam

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to participate in Sitarama Kalyanam on April 26 at Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple at Vontimitta in Kadapa district as part of Sri Rama Navami Brahmotsavams at the historic temple from April 21 to 29. Nearly two lakh devotees are expected to throng the temple for Sitarama Kalyanam.

TTD JEO Sada Bhargavi inspecting arrangements at Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple in Vontimitta | eXPRESS

TTD Joint Executive Officer Sada Bhargavi along with TTD Board member and Rajampet MLA Meda Mallikarjuna Reddy inspected the arrangements made at the temple for the annual Brahmotsavams. The JEO instructed the TTD officials to coordinate with district police to make foolproof arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit.

The temple officials have made elaborate parking, medical, ambulance and sanitation arrangements. The JEO said grand flower decoration will be done at Kalyana Vedika on the day of the celestial wedding and also at the temple during all nine days of Brahmotsavams with 15 tonnes of flowers and fruits sourced through donations from devotees. Mallikarjuna Reddy offered to donate flowers, fruits and make Annaprasadam arrangements for all devotees coming for the Vontimitta Brahmotsavams.