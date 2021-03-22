Disha police team adds 50 patrol vehicles to its fleet in Ongole

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal flagged off 50 two-wheelers, two Toofan vehicles and a Crime Scene Management Vehicle here at the RTC Bus Stand Centre here on Sunday. The vehicles passed through District Police Office via Addanki Bus Stand, South Bypass, Church centre, Court centre and VIP Road.

The police department introduced two new initiatives - Disha Patrol and women help desk on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Disha Patrol is a visible policing measure for women’s safety. This GPS-fitted patrolling vehicle will cover all major centres across the district. Focusing on making the police stations more women-friendly and approachable, the women help desks were set up in police stations across the district. This desk has enlisted a panel of experts like psychologists, NGOs etc., to offer help to women.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP said after implementing Disha Act in the State, investigation, trial and, conviction in crime cases against women have speeded up, leading to better results. “We are sensitising women, students and public on Disha Act,” the SP added. He appealed to women to dial 100 or use Disha SOS App to seek immediate help from police. OSD K Chowdeswari, Disha DSP Dhanunjayudu, Ongole DSP KVVNV Prasad and other police personnel were present.