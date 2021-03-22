Postmaster dupes villagers in AP of Rs 10 lakh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A postmaster allegedly duped 200 villagers of Rs 10 lakh in Savalyapuram mandal. As many as 200 villagers have opened recurring deposits in the post office. Vinukonda postal division in-charge Krishna Chaitanya said a thorough probe will be conducted and promised to render justice to the depositors.

The irregularities came to light when a higher official inspected the post office. While verifying the records, the official came to know that the postmaster has not entered the details of recurring deposit in the register. Meanwhile, villagers are worried about the safety of their money as the postmaster had gone missing for the last few days.