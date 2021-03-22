Three engineering students meet watery grave at Katarivaripalem beach

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Three engineering students drowned at Katarivaripalem beach near Ramapuram in Vetapalem mandal on Sunday evening. The deceased were identified as G Mahesh, M Bharat Reddy and M Usha of AT Agraharam in Guntur.

According to sources, five friends ventured into Katarivaripalem beach for a swim. Unable to gauge the depth of sea, they went deep into the sea. Of the five friends, three of them drowned. Meanwhile, fishermen heard their cries for help and rescued Manasa and Jaswanth. The bodies of Usha and Bharat were washed ashore. On receiving information, Vetapalem SI Kamalakar rushed to the spot and deployed expert swimmers to retrieve the body of Mahesh. Due to low light, the search operation was halted.

The police informed the family members of the students about the incident. The bodies of the students were shifted to Chirala government hospital for post-mortem.