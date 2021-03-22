STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tirupati hotels still fighting to stay afloat amid COVID-19 pandemic

The sector is heavily dependent on religious tourism and relies on the devotees visiting Tirumala, Tiruchanoor and Srikalahasti temples to survive.

Published: 22nd March 2021 10:39 AM

A hotel staff sanitizing the corridor of a hotel

A hotel staff sanitizing the corridor of a hotel. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Sri Krishna Kummara
Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The year 2021 is proving to be no better than 2020 for the Tirupati hospitality industry. Though businesses are open and tourism is allowed, it is still struggling to stay afloat. The sector is heavily dependent on religious tourism and relies on the devotees visiting Tirumala, Tiruchanoor and Srikalahasti temples to survive. However, the influx has again come down thanks to the fresh wave of coronavirus.  

Tirupati Hotel Association secretary Venkaiah said, "Even after the government nod to reopen hotels in September, there were no visitors forcing many to shut shop or declare bankruptcy. To tide over the current crisis, the association has sought financial relaxations for the lockdown period from the government." 

Venkaiah said the association had time and again urged officials to reduce power bills and other fixed charges. In 2021, the industry was able to pick up 30 to 40 per cent of its lost business when the spike in cases in Maharashtra, Kerala and other states again impacted the tourists’ inflow.

Venkaiah was of the view that the hotel business can be revived only when the current restrictions on flight and train operations are fully lifted. "The restrictions are acting as barriers for the devotees. The apprehensions among them are still prevalent and many don't prefer to dine at the restaurants. The devotees from neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Karnataka bring their own food and avoid dining at local restaurants. Before the pandemic, they used to stay overnight and have darshan the next day. Now they reach the city as per their bookings and leave soon after their darshan," he said. 

The manager at a prominent hotel near RTC Bus Stand also shared similar concerns. "Pre-COVID, the occupancy always used to be over 70 per cent. Now we find it difficult to fill 40 per cent even during vacations," he said.

