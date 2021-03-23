Expedite road widening works: Guntur mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu directed officials to complete road widening works on a war footing in the city. The Mayor along with GMC chief Ch Anuradha held a review meeting on progress of ongoing development works, at the GMC Council Meeting Hall here on Monday.

Addressing officials, the Mayor said roads damaged due to underground drainage works need to be repaired within stipulated time. In view of rising traffic in the city, RUBs should be constructed at necessary places, he added.

In order to encourage public to take COVID-19 vaccine, all the corporators should get vaccinated, the Mayor said and instructed the officials to make necessary arrangements at the municipal office.