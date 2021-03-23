Four dead, three injured as milk van hits mini truck on Nellore-Mumbai highway

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Four persons were killed and three others suffered severe injuries in a road mishap on the Nellore-Mumbai National Highway at Duvvuru village in Sangam mandal of the district on the early morning hours of Tuesday.

According to reports reaching here, at least seven persons belonging to Duvvuru SC Colony were proceeding towards Nellore city to work in a fish pond when the mishap took place.

A milk van hit the mini-truck in which the workers were travelling killing three of them instantly. The injured were shifted to Buchireddypalem government hospital where one of them died.

The deceased were identified as Kotapudi Seenaiah, Gaali Seenaiah, Tuvvuru Ramanaiah and Parvatala Babu.

Industries Minister and Atmakur MLA Mekapati Goutham Reddy expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to provide better treatment to the injured.