Guntur Rural police in Andhra Pradesh launch anti-drug campaign

Guntur Rural SP Vishal Gunni initiated measures to form committees and appoint counsellors in colleges and provide necessary assistance to drug addicts.

Published: 23rd March 2021 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Students form a human chain as part of anti-drug campaign in Guntur

Students form a human chain as part of anti-drug campaign in Guntur. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Rural police on Monday launched a week-long anti-drug campaign with the slogan 'Say no to drugs', in order to educate students and youth about the ill effects of drugs. 

As per the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, various awareness programmes such as rallies, human chains and public meetings involving students, lecturers, doctors, advocates, auto drivers and senior citizens were organised in Tenali, Bapatla, Sattenapalli, Narasaraopet, Gurazala, Nagarjuna Sagar, Karempudi and Macherla.

Guntur Rural SP Vishal Gunni said the drug dealers are targeting students and youth. The youth on the other hand are taking drugs to get relief from stress. But the drugs damage central nervous system and affect their health condition. The youth are also spoiling their future by getting addicted to drugs, he added. 

Vishal Gunni also initiated measures to form committees and appoint counsellors in colleges and provide necessary assistance to drug addicts. The SP appealed to public, parents and students to help police curb drug menace.

