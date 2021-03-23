STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

HC cancels conditions for pension to divorced daughter of employee 

The court said that a widowed or divorced woman may encounter more problems after 45 years. 

Published: 23rd March 2021 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court struck down the GO 152 issued in November 2019 putting conditions for getting family pension of a government employee by his or her widowed or divorced daughter.

The High Court gave its orders striking down the GO recently following a petition filed by some of the aggrieved persons, who became ineligible with the issuance of the GO 152. By issuing the GO, the government restricted the age limit to 45 years for a widowed or divorced daughter to get the pension. Similarly, a widowed or divorced daughter having no children or with minor children is eligible to receive family pension up to the date of her remarriage or till she starts earning or any one of her children become major, the court ruled. 

Hearing the petitions, the High Court observed that AP Revised Pension Rules,1980, did not lay down any condition for a widowed or divorced daughter to get the family pension. Laying down conditions through the GO 152 is not right, the court said.  

Making a widowed or divorced daughter ineligible for getting pension by laying down conditions is against the Right to Live. The Supreme Court has on several occasions made it clear that pension is a livelihood and goes with the spirit of Right to Live. It is not right to change the living condition of a beneficiary through a GO, it said.  

Stating that GO 152 lacks legal sanctity, the court said it is not right to restrict the age limit for a beneficiary to get family pension. The court said that a widowed or divorced woman may encounter more problems after 45 years. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu minister RB Udhayakumar. (photo| Facebook/ @R.B.Udhayakumar)
TN govt under debt to reduce individual burden: Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp