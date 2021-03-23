HC cancels conditions for pension to divorced daughter of employee 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court struck down the GO 152 issued in November 2019 putting conditions for getting family pension of a government employee by his or her widowed or divorced daughter.

The High Court gave its orders striking down the GO recently following a petition filed by some of the aggrieved persons, who became ineligible with the issuance of the GO 152. By issuing the GO, the government restricted the age limit to 45 years for a widowed or divorced daughter to get the pension. Similarly, a widowed or divorced daughter having no children or with minor children is eligible to receive family pension up to the date of her remarriage or till she starts earning or any one of her children become major, the court ruled.

Hearing the petitions, the High Court observed that AP Revised Pension Rules,1980, did not lay down any condition for a widowed or divorced daughter to get the family pension. Laying down conditions through the GO 152 is not right, the court said.

Making a widowed or divorced daughter ineligible for getting pension by laying down conditions is against the Right to Live. The Supreme Court has on several occasions made it clear that pension is a livelihood and goes with the spirit of Right to Live. It is not right to change the living condition of a beneficiary through a GO, it said.

Stating that GO 152 lacks legal sanctity, the court said it is not right to restrict the age limit for a beneficiary to get family pension. The court said that a widowed or divorced woman may encounter more problems after 45 years.