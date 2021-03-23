Schools in Andhra Pradesh to run half-day from April 1 due to COVID-19 spike

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The spike in COVID cases and the rise in temperature with the advent of summer have prompted the School Education Department to run schools for half-day from April 1. Announcing this here on Monday, Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said the schools will function from 7:45 am to 12:30 pm for students of class I to X.

Mid-day meal will be served to students at 12.30 pm. All the schools have been instructed to implement Covid guidelines strictly to curb the spread of virus, besides conducting tests for students. Teachers should lay emphasis on sending students home safely after the end of school, the Education Minister said.

Minister for BC Welfare Ch Venu Gopala Krishna held a review meeting with officials on steps to be taken to contain the spread of coronavirus in BC welfare schools and hostels. The officials should ensure that students strictly adhere to Covid norms to protect them from contracting the virus, he said.

Meanwhile, the State government has decided to take up a 15-day campaign to promote awareness on COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and importance of vaccination to the people of eligible age groups.

"This awareness campaign will be taken up with a larger goal of containing and controlling infection in the State, thereby preventing any further increase in COVID-19 cases," stated a GO issued by the government on Monday.