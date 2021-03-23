STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
State logs over 300 cases for third day

Eleven of the 13 districts reported new infections in double digits with the highest of 51 in Chittoor followed by 43 each in East Godavari and Visakhapatnam.

Published: 23rd March 2021 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 11:49 AM

Police ensure that all commuters wear a mask in Vizag on Monday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the third consecutive day, the State reported more than 300 new infections, taking the overall Covid cases past the 8.94 lakh mark. The active cases in the State went past 2,300 with the new infections higher in numbers than the recoveries.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, more than 35,000 samples were tested in the past 24 hours ending Monday 9 am. The spread of Covid-19 continued in Chittoor, East Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts while West Godavari and Vizianagaram were the only two districts where the spread of virus seems to be under control.

Eleven of the 13 districts reported new infections in double digits with the highest of 51 in Chittoor followed by 43 each in East Godavari and Visakhapatnam. West Godavari did not report a single case. With 26 new infections, the overall cases in Anantapur  have crossed 68,000 mark and the district now stands fourth in the overall cases among the 13 districts.

The active cases now stand at 2,382. Ten districts now have more than 100 active cases with Chittoor having the highest of 492 active cases and West Godavari has the least, 36.Two more deaths — one each in Krishna and Kurnool — took the toll to 7,191.

