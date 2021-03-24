STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

64 police stations in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district get facelift

The Home Minister said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the police personnel to be more people-friendly and address people’s grievances within the stipulated time.

Published: 24th March 2021 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita and DGP Gautam Sawang inaugurate the renovated Guntur rural district police office

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita and DGP Gautam Sawang inaugurate the renovated Guntur rural district police office. (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita lauded the State police for winning accolades at national level by providing best services to people. Sucharita, along with Housing Minister Cherukuvada Sri Ranganadha Raju and DGP Gautam Sawang, inaugurated the renovated rural district police office on Tuesday. 

Speaking on the occasion, Sucharita said the State police bagged 125 national awards in the last eight months, which is a testament to the effective and transparent policing in the State. The Home Minister said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the police personnel to be more people-friendly and address people’s grievances within the stipulated time.

She added that initiatives such as weekly offs for police personnel, conduct of Spandana programme every week and introduction of Disha Act for women's protection have motivated other States to replicate. She informed that so far 15 lakh people have downloaded Disha App and added that 89 services are being provided to people through AP Police App.

DGP Sawang said that 64 rural police stations in the district were renovated under Nadu Nedu scheme. He lauded the police department for the smooth conduct of local body elections and for performing their duties diligently during Covid-19 pandemic. 

Guntur Range DIG Trivikrama Varma and Rural SP Vishal Gunni  thanked the Home Minister and the DGP for their constant support. Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupati, Chief Whip Ummareddy Venkateswarulu, MLAs and MPs were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mekathoti Sucharita Gautam Sawang Andhra Pradesh Police Guntur Police Disha Act
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Adirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp