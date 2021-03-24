64 police stations in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district get facelift

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita lauded the State police for winning accolades at national level by providing best services to people. Sucharita, along with Housing Minister Cherukuvada Sri Ranganadha Raju and DGP Gautam Sawang, inaugurated the renovated rural district police office on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sucharita said the State police bagged 125 national awards in the last eight months, which is a testament to the effective and transparent policing in the State. The Home Minister said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the police personnel to be more people-friendly and address people’s grievances within the stipulated time.

She added that initiatives such as weekly offs for police personnel, conduct of Spandana programme every week and introduction of Disha Act for women's protection have motivated other States to replicate. She informed that so far 15 lakh people have downloaded Disha App and added that 89 services are being provided to people through AP Police App.

DGP Sawang said that 64 rural police stations in the district were renovated under Nadu Nedu scheme. He lauded the police department for the smooth conduct of local body elections and for performing their duties diligently during Covid-19 pandemic.

Guntur Range DIG Trivikrama Varma and Rural SP Vishal Gunni thanked the Home Minister and the DGP for their constant support. Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupati, Chief Whip Ummareddy Venkateswarulu, MLAs and MPs were present.