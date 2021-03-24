STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All primary health centres to run round the clock from April 1

The government has directed the PHC medical officers to make the necessary arrangements, and inform the authorities if they have sufficient staff in place to function uninterruptedly. 

Published: 24th March 2021 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 11:32 AM

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The state government has issued orders instructing all primary health centres to function round the clock from April 1. The new instructions will apply to the PHCs that were not converted to 24x7 serving hospitals. After the new rules are in place, the PHC staff will be working in three shifts. 

As per the new guidelines, the first shift will start at 9 am and continue till 4 pm, the second from 4 pm to 9 pm and the third will be a 12-hour shift till 9 am of the next day. As such, the health department is making arrangements to supply the health centres with sufficient medicines so that they don’t run out of stock from April 1.  

In Prakasam district, 42 out of the total 90 PHCs are already working round the clock. The government has directed the PHC medical officers to make the necessary arrangements, and inform the authorities if they have sufficient staff in place to function uninterruptedly. 

Previously, the government had converted some PHCs into 24x7 service providers for people in rural areas who needed medical assistance after 5 pm, but had to go to private hospitals in absence of functional PHCs at that hour. 

“There are 180 medical officers, and sufficient staff nurses and pharmacists for all the 90 PHCs in the district. So transition to round the clock operational health centres from April 1 will be swift,” Dr P Ratnavali, District Medical and Health Officer, said. 

