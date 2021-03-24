Andhra Pradesh government plans to give three lakh COVID vaccine jabs per day

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the spurt in COVID-19 cases, the State government has decided to conduct a massive awareness campaign to sensitise people on the preventive measures to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) and Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy held a review meet on Tuesday and decided to organise awareness programmes involving all the government departments.

The medical officials were asked to administer COVID vaccine to more than three lakh beneficiaries a day. The vaccination drive will be continued in all the village and ward secretariats, 1,930 government and 634 Aarogyasri network hospitals in the State, Nani said.