STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government plans to give three lakh COVID vaccine jabs per day

The vaccination drive will be continued in all the village and ward secretariats, 1,930 government and 634 Aarogyasri network hospitals in the State, Nani said.

Published: 24th March 2021 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the spurt in COVID-19 cases, the State government has decided to conduct a massive awareness campaign to sensitise people on the preventive measures to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) and Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy held a review meet on Tuesday and decided to organise awareness programmes involving all the government departments.

The medical officials were asked to administer COVID vaccine to more than three lakh beneficiaries a day. The vaccination drive will be continued in all the village and ward secretariats, 1,930 government and 634 Aarogyasri network hospitals in the State, Nani said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus COVID vaccine
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Adirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp