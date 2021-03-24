Andhra varisty, US Consulate General to establish American Corner in Vizag

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The US Consulate will set up the third American Corner in India at Andhra University in Visakahapatnam. A memorandum of understanding in this regard was signed between the US Consul General-Hyderabad Joel Reifman and varsity vice-chancellor PVGD Prasada Reddy in the presence of Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh at a virtual meet on Tuesday.

The centre will be of help to students keen on pursuing higher studies in the US as accurate and up-to-date information about political, economic, cultural, educational and social trends in the country can be found there.

In addition to the four U.S. government-owned American Centres in India, the campus in Vizag, to open in the summer, will be the third American Corner in India and the second in Hyderabad’s consular district, which covers the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Odisha. American Corners are partnerships between the U.S. Embassy or Consulate and an Indian institution.

It will also provide access to materials and conversations on aspects of life and culture in the United States.Speaking at the event, Consul General Reifman said, “American Corner programming will focus on English language learning, STEM education, women’s empowerment, American culture, and higher education in the US,” and thanked the state government for its support.

Audimulapu Suresh said, “The centre will act as an academic and cultural space that will organise programmes to help our students. It will contribute to strengthening the relationship between AP and the US.”