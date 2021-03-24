STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary Nilam Sawhney among three probables for election body chief  

Sources said that though all the three retired bureaucrats enjoy good rapport with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Nilam Sawhney may be the first option of the government for the SEC post.

Published: 24th March 2021 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary Nilam Sawhney

Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary Nilam Sawhney (File Photo)

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As the tenure of incumbent State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar is due to end by March 31, the State government is learnt to have sent a list of three former IAS officers to the Governor to appoint one of them as the new SEC.

Apart from former Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, who is now Principal Advisor to the CM, the government has also proposed the names of M Samuel, advisor to the CM, and another retired IAS officer L Premachandra Reddy for the SEC post.

Sources said that though all the three retired bureaucrats enjoy good rapport with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Nilam Sawhney may be the first option of the government for the SEC post. Despite the fact that the government had recently issued an order finalising emoluments and staff for her office in the capacity of Principal Advisor to the CM, Nilam's name has been included in the list of probables. 

As the government has allocated several crucial subjects to Nilam to deal with in her capacity as Principal Advisor to the CM, the Governor may consider the name of one of the two other retired bureaucrats and in such case, Samuel has a good chance to be the new SEC, the sources said. 

Premachandra Reddy, who is handling the subjects related to the total implementation of the AP Reorganisation Act, is also a strong contender for the post. The Governor is likely to take a decision on appointment of the new SEC at the earliest, the sources said.

What came as a surprise is  retired Judge V Kanagaraj, who was earlier appointed SEC after the government issued an ordinance removing Ramesh Kumar, is not in the list of the names sent to the Governor. The retired Madras High Court judge was appointed SEC in April, 2020 by curtailing the tenure of Ramesh Kumar through an ordinance. However, Ramesh Kumar was reinstated after court orders. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Premachandra Reddy Nilam Sawhney AP Election Commission Andhra Pradesh Election Commission
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Adirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp