HC notices to ministers on SEC plea  seeking CBI probe into ‘letter leak’ 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday issued notices to Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana and Peddireddy Ramchandra Reddy and others on the petition filed by State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar seeking a CBI probe into the alleged leak of privileged communication between him and the Governor.

When the petition came up for hearing before Justice U Durgaprasad Rao, SEC counsel B Adinarayana Rao sought orders for getting an interim report by the CBI into the alleged leakage of the letters written by Ramesh Kumar to the Governor, within 72 hours. Rao said though an oral complaint was made to the Governor’s secretary, the latter had failed to inquire into the issue. Rao, however, said no written complaint was given to the Governor in this regard.

He informed the court that the issue should be taken seriously as it involved privileged communication between two persons holding constitutional posts. Rao said because of the leakage of the letter, ministers Botcha Satyanarayana and Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy complained to the Privileges Committee of the State Assembly stating that the contents of his letters written to the Governor amounted to breach of their privilege. Rao said Ramesh Kumar has received notices from the Assembly Speaker also in this regard.

Rao said they were not seeking any notices to be served on the Cabinet ministers. Justice Durgaprasad Rao, however, said the court had to hear the arguments of the ministers too and served notices on them. Meanwhile, CV Mohan Reddy, arguing on behalf of secretary to the Governor, said the petition has no maintainability and sought court’s permission to present his arguments.

Justice Durgaprasad Rao said arguments would be heard after all the respondents file their counters and posted the matter for further hearing to March 30.Notices were served on union home secretary, AP Chief Secretary, CBI Director, secretary to Governor and M Rami Reddy from Guntur, who filed a petition seeking conduct of elections to MPTCs and ZPTCs, in which he referred to the letter written by the SEC to the Governor.

Ready to conduct polls to PACS, govt tells HC

Vijayawada: The State government has informed the High Court that it is ready to conduct elections to Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies and it does not have any plan to postpone them. Advocate General S Sriram said the dates for the elections will be intimated to the court soon. Sriram said scrutiny is going on to identify the bogus memberships in the PACS and a detailed affidavit will be filed.