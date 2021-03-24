STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

HC notices to ministers on SEC plea  seeking CBI probe into ‘letter leak’ 

Justice Durgaprasad Rao said arguments would be heard after all the respondents file their counters and posted the matter for further hearing to March 30.

Published: 24th March 2021 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday issued notices to Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana and Peddireddy Ramchandra Reddy and others on the petition filed by State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar seeking a CBI probe into the alleged leak of privileged communication between him and the Governor. 

When the petition came up for hearing before Justice U Durgaprasad Rao, SEC counsel B Adinarayana Rao sought orders for getting an interim report by the CBI into the alleged leakage of the letters written by Ramesh Kumar to the Governor, within 72 hours. Rao said though an oral complaint was made to the Governor’s secretary, the latter had failed to inquire into the issue. Rao, however, said no written complaint was given to the Governor in this regard.

He informed the court that the issue should be taken seriously as it involved privileged communication between two persons holding constitutional posts. Rao said because of the leakage of the letter, ministers Botcha Satyanarayana and Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy complained to the Privileges Committee of the State Assembly stating that the contents of his letters written to the Governor amounted to breach of their privilege. Rao said Ramesh Kumar has received notices from the Assembly Speaker also in this regard.

Rao said they were not seeking any notices to be served on the Cabinet ministers. Justice Durgaprasad Rao, however, said the court had to hear the arguments of the ministers too and served notices on them. Meanwhile, CV Mohan Reddy, arguing on behalf of secretary to the Governor, said the petition has no maintainability and sought court’s permission to present his arguments.

Justice Durgaprasad Rao said arguments would be heard after all the respondents file their counters and posted the matter for further hearing to March 30.Notices were served on union home secretary, AP Chief Secretary, CBI Director, secretary to Governor and M Rami Reddy from Guntur, who filed a petition seeking conduct of elections to MPTCs and ZPTCs, in which he referred to the letter written by the SEC to the Governor.

Ready to conduct polls to PACS, govt tells HC

Vijayawada: The State government has informed the High Court that it is ready to conduct elections to Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies and it does not have any plan to postpone them. Advocate General S Sriram said the dates for the elections will be intimated to the court soon. Sriram said scrutiny is going on to identify the bogus memberships in the PACS and a detailed affidavit will be filed. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Adirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp