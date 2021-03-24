Riding high on local polls triumph, Andhra Pradesh government shifts focus to three-capital plan 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Enthused by the sweeping mandate for the YSRC in the local body elections, particularly in Vijayawada, Guntur and Visakhapatnam municipal corporations, the State government has now focussed on its three-capital proposal.

As a part of it, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been holding a series of meetings with officials to give a push to the ongoing infra development projects in the Port City. The speed with which the government is acting has assumed significance as hearing on three capitals is likely to resume in the High Court from March 26.

The Chief Minister held a high level review meeting on top priority projects such as Bhogapuram Greenfield International Airport, supply of Godavari water through pipelines to Vizag, beach corridor project, six lane road from Bhogapuram Airport to Bheemili, light metro rail project for 76.9 km from steel plant to Bhogapuram and tram services for 60 km.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that it has been proposed to take up light metro in 76.9 km in six corridors and modern tram in 60.20 km at a cost of Rs 20,000 crore. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Rs 14,000 crore light metro project with 53 stations has been made ready. The Chief Minister asked the officials to focus on metro projects and ensure an innovative design for metro and tram.

Officials said Rs 1,167 crore is required for the Bheemili-Bhogapuram road. He directed the officials to speed up works on a war footing and make it a beautiful road. The Chief Minister said the pipeline project to supply water to Visakhapatnam from Polavaram to meet the needs of the city for the next 30 years should be accorded top priority.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to come up with progress details of various projects at the next meeting to be held after four weeks. With the Chief Minister focussing on the infra projects in Vizag, which were hampered due to the COVID pandemic, they are expected to gain pace.

Keep state clean: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

The Chief Minister held a review meeting on Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) and infrastructure facilities in Jagananna colonies. During the meeting, the Chief Minister asked the officials to pay special attention to keeping the State clean and take measures for collection of garbage.

He said that the garbage would be collected from door to door and the government has procured 8,000 automatic trucks - two trucks for each ward. The trucks will be launched on July 8. He said GPS and camera should be installed in every garbage collection truck and dustbin should be set up at the end of each street. The officials were directed to take steps for processing of dry and wet garbage.

Plants should be set up for treating sewage water.Reviewing the development of infrastructure facilities in YSR Jagananna colonies, the Chief Minister said quality is very important in all the works. He said Rs 30,691 crore will be spent on roads, underground drains, drinking water supply, electricity and sanitation in the YSR-Jagananna colonies across the State.

13 Vizag mandals added to Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Area

The Municipal Administration and Urban Development department issued a GO on Tuesday to include 13 mandals in non-agency areas of Visakhapatnam district - 431 villages with an extent of 2,28,019 hectares - into the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Area.

The mandals are Narsipatnam, Chodavaram, Madugula, Ravikamatam, Butchayyapeta, Natavaram, Sabbavaram, Devarapalli, K Kotapadu, Makavarapalem, Goligunda Rolugunta and Cheedikada. The new mandals were included in VMRDA in order to reduce pressure on the infrastructure of the city and to ensure planned development in the fringe areas