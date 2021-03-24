TTD dispenses with several arjitha sevas

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has resolved to do away with certain arjitha sevas such as Sahasra Kalasabhishekam, Visesha puja and Vasanthotsavam and perform them only once a year by converting them into ‘circar events’.

The decision was taken with the sole intention of avoiding the conduct of more abhishekams to the idols to save them from erosion. Vishesha puja is usually performed on Mondays and Sahasra Kalasabhishekam on Wednesdays. The devotees who have booked tickets for the three arjitha sevas are now given the option to either claim refund or get VIP break darshan.

The TTD will soon inform devotees about the procedure to claim refund and dates for VIP break darshan. The TTD has also decided to provide VIP break darshan or refund amount for other arjitha sevas, which were booked in advance online between March 20, 2020 and April 13, 2021.

The TTD has announced that devotees with Covid negative certificates alone will be permitted for arjitha sevas from April 14 onwards. A few of these arjitha sevas have already gone online. The grihastas coming for arjitha sevas and utsavas have to submit Covid-19 negative certificates at the Vaikuntam Queue Complex.

Managudi in Ram temples in AP, TS

Tirumala: TTD’s Managudi programme will be conducted under the aegis of Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad in all temples of Lord Rama in Telugu States on April 13 (Ugadi) and April 21 (Sri Rama Navami). TTD plans to distribute booklets on the significance of Ugadi festival and Ugadi pacchadi besides conducting Panchanga Shravanam