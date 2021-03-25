STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh’s daily coronavirus count surges to 585, active cases rise to 3,000

In Covid toll also, Chittoor recorded the highest number of 859 deaths in the State, while Vizianagaram reported the lowest number of 238.

Published: 25th March 2021 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

swab test

Image of COVID-19 test used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Another sharp spike of 585 Covid-19 infections took the cumulative cases past the 8.95 lakh-mark in the State. Wednesday’s count is the highest spike in cases after December 6, 2020. Chittoor accounted for 128 new infections of the total 585, followed by Guntur with 99 cases and Visakhapatnam with 81 cases. With the surge in daily count, the number of active cases increased to 2,946. Four fatalities, one each from Chittoor, Guntur, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam, were reported taking the Covid toll to 7,197.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 12 of the 13 districts reported double-digit daily count. Kadapa recorded the lowest daily count of eight cases.On the other hand, the number of new recoveries stood at 251, which is less than half of the fresh cases. With the discharge of 251 more Covid patients from hospitals, the total number of recoveries increased to 8,84,978 in the State. 

Of the total caseload of 2,946, 10 districts have more than 100 active cases each. Chittoor has the highest number of 544 active cases, while the case load in Vizianagaram is the lowest at 54. In Covid toll also, Chittoor recorded the highest number of 859 deaths in the State, while Vizianagaram reported the lowest number of 238.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Andhra Pradesh coronavirus
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp