Andhra Pradesh’s daily coronavirus count surges to 585, active cases rise to 3,000

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Another sharp spike of 585 Covid-19 infections took the cumulative cases past the 8.95 lakh-mark in the State. Wednesday’s count is the highest spike in cases after December 6, 2020. Chittoor accounted for 128 new infections of the total 585, followed by Guntur with 99 cases and Visakhapatnam with 81 cases. With the surge in daily count, the number of active cases increased to 2,946. Four fatalities, one each from Chittoor, Guntur, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam, were reported taking the Covid toll to 7,197.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 12 of the 13 districts reported double-digit daily count. Kadapa recorded the lowest daily count of eight cases.On the other hand, the number of new recoveries stood at 251, which is less than half of the fresh cases. With the discharge of 251 more Covid patients from hospitals, the total number of recoveries increased to 8,84,978 in the State.

Of the total caseload of 2,946, 10 districts have more than 100 active cases each. Chittoor has the highest number of 544 active cases, while the case load in Vizianagaram is the lowest at 54. In Covid toll also, Chittoor recorded the highest number of 859 deaths in the State, while Vizianagaram reported the lowest number of 238.