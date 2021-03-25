STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre releases Rs 492.37 crore for clearing NREGS wages

The fund was directly credited into the accounts of the workers by the Centre through the national electronic fund management system.

Published: 25th March 2021 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

A group of MGNREGS workers at a village in Vizianagaram district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre has released Rs 492.37 crore for clearing the wages of workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in the State. Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that the funds are enough to clear the wages of workers till March 24.

The fund was directly credited into the accounts of the workers by the Centre through the national electronic fund management system. Stating that Rs 5838.30 crore was spent on wages so far in the current fiscal, the minister said that there is Rs 104.97 crore surplus funds, which will be enough to make payment to the workers in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi congratulated all the officers engaged in the implementation of MGNREGS in Andhra Pradesh as the State crossed 25 crore person days, the highest so far.

