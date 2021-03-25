GMC sets up special counters for tax collection

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: With the current financial year almost coming to an end, municipal authorities are focusing on tax collection. In 12 municipalities and Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC), the officials have collected 39.63 per cent of property tax so far. Vinukonda municipality topped in tax collection with 73.1 per cent while Narasaraopeta municipality stood at the bottom with just 33.2 per cent tax collection.

Under Guntur Municipal Corporation limits, there are 1,89,933 buildings and the total property tax to be collected is `222.02 crore. However, so far, only 76.14 crore has been collected (34.3 per cent).The property tax collection in Mangalagiri is 65.1 per cent, Ponnur 64.5 per cent, Piduguralla 63.7 per cent, Tadepalli 62.2 per cent, Chilakaluripet 53.6 per cent, Bapatla 51.5 per cent, Macherla 49.5 per cent, Repalle 54.1 per cent, Sattenapalli 35 per cent and Tenali 48.9 per cent. The officials said they used to collect 60-70% of property tax every year by last week of March, but due to local body elections, the tax collection has been delayed as the staff and authorities were engaged for election duties.

GMC Commissioner Ch Anuradha said the tax collection counters will be opened till 8 pm and people can also pay taxes on holidays. She appealed to people to pay taxes on time. Meanwhile, the officials issued notices to people who have tax dues more than `10,000. Announcements are also being made to educate people to pay their property tax on time.