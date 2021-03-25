STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gurumoorthy to focus on govt’s welfare schemes to win poll

Published: 25th March 2021

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: On a day when TDP candidate Panabaka Lakhsmi filed her nomination for the Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election, the ruling YSRC started the exercise of chalking out campaign strategy to get a “thumping victory” in the April 17 polls. 

Senior YSRC leader and TTD Trust Board chairman YV Subba Reddy and minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy held a meeting with the party leaders and MLAs falling under the Lok Sabha segment in Tirupati on Wednesday and directed the leaders to reach out to every household in the Lok Sabha segment.

Subba Reddy asked the party legislators to publicise the welfare schemes being implemented by the YSRC government. Subba Reddy directed the party legislators to conduct a door-to-door campaign and create awareness on local development activities taken up in the 21-month rule of Jagan.

“Legislators, leaders and cadre of the party have to explain to the voters the welfare schemes introduced by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for all communities in the society. Take all steps to ensure a good majority for the YSRC in the Tirupati bypoll,’’ said Subba Reddy. “We should give the Tirupati seat with a record majority as a gift to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he added. 

Speaking on the occasion, Dr M Gurumoorthy, the party’s candidate for the bypoll, said he would file his nomination on March 29. “I have entered politics with the blessings of Jagan Mohan Reddy. I will seek votes on the welfare and development activities taken up by the Jagan government,’’ Gurumoorthy said. 

Gurumoorthy said he was involved in various party related activities in the past, but never imagined that he would be given an opportunity to contest as an MP candidate. “I am confident that Jagan’s image and the numerous welfare measures launched by the Chief Minister in the last two years will ensure a huge majority for me in the bypolls,” he added.  

Meanwhile, Gurumoorthy has completed interactive sessions with party leaders in both Chittoor and Nellore districts.

