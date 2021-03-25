IIIT directors draw education minister’s ire

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: IIIT directors on Wednesday drew the ire of Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh for showing negligence in hiring experienced faculty members. The minister chaired a review meeting with the IIIT directors at his chamber in Interim Government Complex, Velagapudi.

Suresh said the education department won’t compromise on teaching and facilities at the IIITs, brainchild of YS Rajasekhar Reddy. Instructing the officials to recruit experienced faculty, the minister said the focus should also be on food provided to the students.The minister also warned of action against the directors if they failed to ensure security to girl students.