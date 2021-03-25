STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Implement e-pujas, e-donations in temples’

The TMS will have information about temples, online services for devotees, asset management, calendar, details of income and expenditure. 

Published: 25th March 2021 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao

Andhra Pradesh minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao directed officials to take steps to implement e-pujas and e-donations in temples. In a review meeting held on Temple Management System (TMS) which was recently launched by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Endowments Commissioner office in Gollapudi, Srinivasa Rao said the TMS was brought in to ensure transparency in administration of temples. The TMS will have information about temples, online services for devotees, asset management, calendar, details of income and expenditure. 

He further said devotees are utilising online services and e-hundi in 105 temples with the help of Andhra Pradesh Technology Services and Union Bank of India. The minister also instructed officials to appoint private security guards along with installation of CCTV cameras in the temples. He said the department spent Rs 1.6 crore on installation of CCTV cameras and temples with no committees will have trust boards soon. “The CM will release the poster of Mana Gudi-Mana Bhadyatha (our temple-our responsibility). Also, a grievance cell will be launched soon by Jagan to address the issues related to temples,” he added.

