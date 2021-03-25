Inter practical exams from March 31

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 47,315 Intermediate second-year students are expected to appear for the practical examinations in 47 centres in urban areas and 45 in rural areas of the district, from April 31.

The exams, to end on April 24, will be conducted in two sessions, from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm.Instructions have been given to officials concerned to install CCTVs at the centres to prevent malpractice.

The collector reviewed the preparations for the exams at a meeting with the Board of Intermediate Education officials at his camp office here on Wednesday.