No MPTC polls on my watch: Nimmagadda

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the State government is keen on completing the remaining six-day process of MPTC and ZPTC elections by the end of this month so as to shift its focus to Covid-19 vaccination and development activities, State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has made it clear that the polls cannot be conducted before the end of his tenure on March 31.

In an order issued on Wednesday, he stated that going by the verdict of the Supreme Court that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the elections should be imposed four weeks before the date of polling, the MPTC, ZPTC polls could not be conducted now. He also mentioned the Election Commission of India declaring all the polling staff as frontline workers and be covered under priority vaccination in all the five States going to polls. The SEC is strictly bound by the verdict of the Supreme Court with regard to resumption of the stalled MPTC and ZPTC election process, he asserted.

He recalled that while hearing the writ petition on March 18, 2020, when the MPTC and ZPTC polls were postponed, the Apex Court categorically stated that there should be a post decisional consultation with the State government before the next polling date is notified by the SEC. The MCC for the polls should be reimposed four weeks before the date of polling as per the SC verdict.

Stating that the SEC had successfully conducted the elections to panchayats and civic bodies with the MCC coming into force four weeks preceding the polling date, he wanted to adopt the same procedure without exception for MPTC and ZPTC polls.

“The four week MCC, which is a prerequisite, as well as the ECI directions pertaining to the polling staff and the vaccination programme, rule out holding of elections under my charge as my tenure is coming to an end soon. These responsibilities are best shouldered and addressed by my successor. Under these compelling circumstances, the SEC will not be announcing a schedule for the MPTC and ZPTC elections,’’ he concluded.

Responding to Ramesh Kumar’s statement, YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the SEC is citing Covid vaccination as an ‘excuse’ for the non-conduct of MPTC and ZPTC polls. “The State government wants to focus on Covid vaccination, once the MPTC and ZPTC poll process, which requires only six days, is completed,’’ he said.

Polls can be completed in six days: Sajjala

