Panabaka Lakshmi files papers, slams BJP, YSRC

NELLORE: TDP candidate Panabaka Lakshmi on Wednesday filed her nomination papers for the April 17 Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election. Panabaka Lakshmi submitted two sets of nomination papers to returning officer KVN Chakradhar Babu.Earlier, senior TDP leaders including K Atchannaidu, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Devineni Uma and others participated in a huge rally organised from Ambedkar statue in VR Circle to the Collectorate.

Speaking to the media, Panabaka said that she would try to get Special Category Status to the State. “I sincerely appeal to the voters to give me a chance to work for the development of the constituency. Voters have to question the BJP leaders as the NDA government has failed to grant SCS to the State,” she said.

Panabaka also attacked the YSRC. “The ruling party leaders threatened candidates and forced them to withdraw. The result of the bypoll should be a lesson to the YSRC,” she said. Atchannaidu said, “The YSRC MPs failed to get funds for Polavaram project and raise the SCS issue”.