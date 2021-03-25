STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rs 178.83 cr budget for Durga temple 

Due to lockdown, temple earned only Rs 58.01 cr in 2020-21 as against Rs 150.34 cr in 2019-20

Published: 25th March 2021 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The trust board meeting of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) headed by chairman Paila Sominaidu and temple executive officer MV Suresh Babu approved Rs 178.83 crore budget for the financial year 2021-22. Addressing media after the trust board meeting on Wednesday, trust board chairman Sominaidu said Durga temple reeled under financial crisis during lockdown with only Rs 58.01 crore revenue in the fiscal 2020-21 as against Rs 150.34 crore in 2019-20. 

However, temple authorities are expecting an estimated revenue of Rs 178.83 crore in the form of cash offerings to be made by devotees, rents, sale of prasadam, darshan tickets and other sources of income. He said Rs 176.38 crore will be spent in the ensuing fiscal. 

As per the budget proposals made by the SDMSD board, hundi and other capital receipts were only Rs 16.37 crore for the current fiscal and they are estimated to increase to Rs 50 crore in the next fiscal. 
Interest from bank deposits for the temple during the current fiscal was Rs 7.14 crore and it was estimated to be Rs 13 crore in the next fiscal. The Durga temple is expected to get a revenue of Rs 19.8 crore through lease of lands and shops and licences which includes sale of human hair, tollgate, cloakrooms, saree auction and others. The trust board members further estimated that the temple can earn Rs 40 crore revenue through sale of prasadam. 

The sale of tickets for daily and weekly rituals in the temple, special entry tickets for VIPs and online tickets priced at Rs  300 could get Rs 42.9 crore. “The surplus budget with net income of Rs 2.45 crore was approved and will be sent to the endowments commissioner for final approval. Keeping in view of increasing Covid-19 cases, we are taking extra care for the safety of devotees visiting the temple. We also urge devotees to follow Covid-19 norms,” said chairman Sominaidu.

He said the temple board further decided to urge the Centre to name any train passing through Vijayawada as Kanaka Durga Express. Sominaidu also said, “We are planning to construct arches at select places in  the city reflecting our culture and heritage using temple funds.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SDMSD
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp