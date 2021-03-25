STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RTC reports 5% jump in occupancy in Jan, Feb

At a time when fuel prices are reaching an all-time high, the State Road Transport Corporation is reporting a steady increase in demand for public transportation, especially for longer routes.

Published: 25th March 2021

APSRTC buses lined up.

APSRTC buses lined up. (File photo)

By sistla dakshina murthy  
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At a time when fuel prices are reaching an all-time high, the State Road Transport Corporation is reporting a steady increase in demand for public transportation, especially for longer routes.In January and February, the RTC witnessed a five per cent increase in the occupancy ration (OR) since December, and is expecting that the figure may even reach 10 per cent by March-end. Substantiating the increase in demand is the growth in its daily revenue for the long routes. APSRTC regional manager (Vijayawada) G Nagendra Prasad said, “Apart from the fact that people go on vacations this time of the year, the spiralling fuel prices is also the reason why many are choosing public transportation over private. At present, the occupancy ratio for services to Visakhapatnam is around 80 per cent, and 65-70 percent for those to Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.” 

Prasad noted that the corporation has taken initiatives to improve the OR, and imbibe confidence among the passengers that travelling in RTC buses is safe. “We are also offering a 10 per cent discount on the first 10 per cent of the seats in 98 air-conditioned buses operated from the region. The discounts will also be applicable for special services. These initiatives may push the OR to 10 per cent for services to Vizag, Bengaluru and Chennai from Vijayawada.” 

500+ special services in Krishna region
Out of the 1,256 RTC buses operated from Krishna region, 300 are Palle Velugu, 425 are city buses, and the remaining are Vennala, Dolphin Cruise, Amaravati, Garuda, Night Rider, Indra, Super Luxury, Ultra Deluxe and Express services

