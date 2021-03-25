Special joint task force to tackle drug menace in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and State police on Wednesday said that a special joint task force will be formed to curb free flow of ganja and drugs into the State. SEB Commissioner Vineet Brijlal and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP- Law & Order) Ravishankar Ayyanar conducted a meeting with all the SEB SPs and ASPs.

Vineet Brijlal said that the special task force will be working together with the State police and other stakeholders to lay special focus on curbing flow of drugs and other sedatives into the State. He said a special control room will be set up soon with a toll free number and a dedicated WhatsApp number so that public can share information with the SEB and also report their grievances.