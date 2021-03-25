STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Special joint task force to tackle drug menace in Andhra

Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and State police on Wednesday said that a special joint task force will be formed to curb free flow of ganja and drugs into the State. 

Published: 25th March 2021 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs

Representational Image

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and State police on Wednesday said that a special joint task force will be formed to curb free flow of ganja and drugs into the State. SEB Commissioner Vineet Brijlal and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP- Law & Order) Ravishankar Ayyanar conducted a meeting with all the SEB SPs and ASPs. 

Vineet Brijlal said that the special task force will be working together with the State police and other stakeholders to lay special focus on curbing flow of drugs and other sedatives into the State. He said a special control room will be set up soon with a toll free number and a dedicated WhatsApp number so that public can share information with the SEB and also report their grievances.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradseh Drugs
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp