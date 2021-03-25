STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jagan trying to make his co-accused State Election Commissioner

The TDP leader said that though Samuel served as a civil servant, he was attending court and facing trial in two of the 11 CBI cases filed against Jagan.

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Observing that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was trying to get his co-accused and retired IAS officer M Samuel appointed as the next State Election Commissioner (SEC), TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah appealed to Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan to reject the candidature of Samuel considering his dubious and questionable background. 

The TDP leader said that though Samuel served as a civil servant, he was attending court and facing trial in two of the 11 CBI cases filed against Jagan.Speaking to mediapersons, Varla Ramaiah sought to know why the government set aside the candidature of retired judge Justice Kanagaraj for the SEC post. 

The Jagan government-appointed Kanagaraj illegally by removing Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar as the SEC several months ago.  Nobody could deny the fact that Justice Kanagaraj would have the moral right to succeed Ramesh Kumar as the next SEC, he said.Samuel is accused number 8 in the notorious VANPIC case in which Jagan is A1, he said. 

