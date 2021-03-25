Vaccinate 1 crore people in next four weeks: CM Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Exhorting officials to take up the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the State as a yagna to save the lives of people, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said one crore population should be vaccinated in the next four weeks.

During a review meeting on the Covid-19 Vaccination Plan on Wednesday, he felt that the remaining six-day MPTC and ZPTC poll process should have been completed so that the State government could focus on the vaccination drive. “As it did not happen, there is an uncertainty as to when the MPTC and ZPTC polls will be completed. Though it is causing a lot of anguish, we have to go ahead and intensify the vaccination drive,” he said.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to expedite vaccination in urban and rural areas from March 29.

“The officials should analyse the shortcomings in the drive and rectify them so that 25 lakh people can be vaccinated in a week and one crore in four weeks,’’ he said.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to carry out the vaccination drive in villages as a full-fledged activity, involving secretariat staff, volunteers, Asha and health workers. An awareness campaign should be taken up in a big way to ensure that people voluntarily come forward to get themselves vaccinated against Covid-19 without any fear, he said.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that 3.97 lakh health workers and frontline staff are yet to be vaccinated, apart from 59.08 lakh beneficiaries above 60 years of age and those in the age group of 45-59 with comorbidities in the State.

Jagan also stressed the need for implementing the Village Doctor Concept at the earliest. “Make sure there is no shortage of doctors in Primary Health Centres. Each mandal should have two PHCs with two physicians at each PHC. Similarly, each mandal should have two 104 vehicles with one doctor for each vehicle,’’ he said and added that there should be six doctors in every mandal, visiting every village thrice a month. Quality medical services should be extended to the people who call 104, he said.

Underlining the need to recruit doctors as per the requirement, he directed the finance department officials not to be negligent in releasing required funds for medical needs. RT-PCR Covid tests should be ramped up and all the existing facilities should continue to treat Covid patients, he said.

The officials informed him that 5,000 beds are ready for Covid patients in the State at present and additional beds will be made available as per the requirement. The number of Covid cases being reported in schools is very less. If any student tests positive that school needs to be closed for three days. It will be reopened only after all the students are tested, the officials said, explaining the strategy to prevent the spread of Covid.