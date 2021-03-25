STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vaccinate 1 crore people in next four weeks: CM Jagan

The Chief Minister directed the officials to expedite vaccination in urban and rural areas from March 29. 

Published: 25th March 2021 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

A closed road in a containment zone in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Exhorting officials to take up the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the State as a yagna to save the lives of people, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said one crore population should be vaccinated in the next four weeks. 

During a review meeting on the Covid-19 Vaccination Plan on Wednesday, he felt that the remaining six-day MPTC and ZPTC poll process should have been completed so that the State government could focus on the vaccination drive. “As it did not happen, there is an uncertainty as to when the MPTC and ZPTC polls will be completed. Though it is causing a lot of anguish, we have to go ahead and intensify the vaccination drive,” he said.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to expedite vaccination in urban and rural areas from March 29. 
“The officials should analyse the shortcomings in the drive and rectify them so that 25 lakh people can be vaccinated in a week and one crore in four weeks,’’ he said. 

The Chief Minister directed the officials to carry out the vaccination drive in villages as a full-fledged activity, involving secretariat staff, volunteers, Asha and health workers. An awareness campaign should be taken up in a big way to ensure that people voluntarily come forward to get themselves vaccinated against Covid-19 without any fear, he said.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that 3.97 lakh health workers and frontline staff are yet to be vaccinated, apart from 59.08 lakh beneficiaries above 60 years of age and those in the age group of 45-59 with comorbidities in the State.

Jagan also stressed the need for implementing the Village Doctor Concept at the earliest. “Make sure there is no shortage of doctors in Primary Health Centres. Each mandal should have two PHCs with two physicians at each PHC. Similarly, each mandal should have two 104 vehicles with one doctor for each vehicle,’’ he said and added that there should be six doctors in every mandal, visiting every village thrice a month. Quality medical services should be extended to the people who call 104, he said.

Underlining the need to recruit doctors as per the requirement, he directed the finance department officials not to be negligent in releasing required funds for medical needs. RT-PCR Covid tests should be ramped up and all the existing facilities should continue to treat Covid patients, he said. 

The officials informed him that 5,000 beds are ready for Covid patients in the State at present and additional beds will be made available as per the requirement. The number of Covid cases being reported in schools is very less. If any student tests positive that school needs to be closed for three days. It will be reopened only after all the students are tested, the officials said, explaining the strategy to prevent the spread of Covid.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy COVID vaccine COVID-19 Coronavirus Covid-19 Vaccination Plan
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp