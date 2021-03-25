YSRC stages walkout, says govt should rule, not LG 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC on Wednesday staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha during the passage of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2021. Participating in the debate on the Bill, YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy said his party firmly believes that the elected government should have the powers, not the Governor. The Bill seems to have been brought to bestow all the powers to the Lieutenant Governor, Vijayasai said and added that the Bill will not stand legal scrutiny. He suggested the Bill be sent to the Select Committee.

The Lieutenant Governor should function based on the advice of the Cabinet, as stated in Article 239 of the Constitution. The Bill says that the Cabinet shall work as per the advice of the Lieutenant Governor, which goes against the spirit of democracy. The passage of the Bill will pave way for President’s Rule in Delhi and the Chief Minister will remain as a Mayor, he said.