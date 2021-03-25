STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC stages walkout, says govt should rule, not LG 

The Lieutenant Governor should function based on the advice of the Cabinet, as stated in Article 239 of the Constitution.

Published: 25th March 2021 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy (Photo | Twitter)

YSRC Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC on Wednesday staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha during the passage of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2021. Participating in the debate on the Bill, YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy said his party firmly believes that the elected government should have the powers, not the Governor. The Bill seems to have been brought to bestow all the powers to the Lieutenant Governor, Vijayasai said and added that the Bill will not stand legal scrutiny. He suggested the Bill be sent to the Select Committee. 

The Lieutenant Governor should function based on the advice of the Cabinet, as stated in Article 239 of the Constitution. The Bill says that the Cabinet shall work as per the advice of the Lieutenant Governor, which goes against the spirit of democracy. The passage of the Bill will pave way for President’s Rule in Delhi and the Chief Minister will remain as a Mayor, he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp