Andhra Pradesh: Inquiry against social welfare officer on charge of sexual harassment

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Social Welfare Deputy Director K Saraswati on Thursday initiated an inquiry against Assistant Social Welfare Officer (ASWO) P Gopal Krishna on charge of sexual harassment. Gopal Krishna allegedly sexually harassed an outsourcing woman employee working at the SC Welfare Boys' Hostel at Mopidevi in Krishna district.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim, a case under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered against the official at the Avanigadda police station on Wednesday.

Social Welfare Deputy Director Saraswati visited Avanigadda and initiated inquiry. She took statements of Gopal Krishna and the woman employee. She also enquired case details with Avanigadda DSP Mehabub Basha and Sub-Inspector Sandeep. Saraswati said that a detailed report will be submitted to the higher officials at the earliest.