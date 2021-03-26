CBI files case against Andhra MP for bank fraud

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The CBI has filed yet another case against Narasapuram MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju following a complaint lodged by the SBI deputy general manager of Stressed Assets Management Branch in Chennai.

Raju and other directors of Hyderabad-based Ind Barath Power Ltd were accused of defrauding the bank of Rs 237 crore after securing loans with forged documents.

Cases were booked against the company directors Raju, K Rama Devi, Raj Kumar Ganta, D Madhusudhana Reddy, Narayan Prasad B and Ramachandra Iyer. Ind Barath Power is a coal-based plant located at Tuticorin. The plant was shut down in May 2017.