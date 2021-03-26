TDP MLA Ganta bats for mass resignations for steel plant

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Former minister and TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao on Thursday met Speaker Tammineni Sitaram and urged him to accept his resignation. Srinivasa Rao met the Speaker at his residence at Amadalavalasa in Srikakulam district. He closeted with Tammineni for more than an hour.

Earlier, Srinivasa Rao had sent his resignation letter to the Speaker in protest against the Centre’s decision to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Ganta’s first resignation was rejected as it was not in proper format, the Speaker told mediapersons and added that he will take a decision on the second resignation letter sent to him after reaching Amaravati within a week.

Srinivasa Rao said resignations were the only option to prevent privatisation of the steel plant and urged all MLAs and MPs from the State to resign en masse to bring pressure on the Centre. Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should take a lead in the agitation, he suggested and added that TDP president Chandrababu Naidu already said he was ready to work with Jagan on the issue.

To a query, Srinivasa Rao said he will not contest from the seat he was vacating. “Mass resignations will trigger a debate on privatisation of the steel plant at the national level,” he pointed out.