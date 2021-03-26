Guv takes part in closing ceremony of IRCS cycle rally 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, who is also the President of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), AP State Branch, congratulated participants of the cycle rally that arrived in Vijayawada on Thursday after it was taken out separately from Srikakulam and Anantapur.

Harichandan said the cycle rally conveyed the objective to create awareness among the people on the three themes i.e. ‘Blood Donation-Save life’, ‘Tree plantation-the planet’, ‘Clean environment-for healthy life’.

He virtually participated in the closing ceremony of the rally held by AP State Branch of IRCS, to mark the centenary year of Red Cross in the country.