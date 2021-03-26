STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

JNTU to oversee exams in autonomous engineering colleges

Jagan urged the officials to study the degree education system in developed countries to come up with new initiatives to improve standards.

Published: 26th March 2021 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Exams

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to change the examination pattern in autonomous engineering colleges by abolishing the existing system of setting question papers on their own. Henceforth, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) will set the examination papers for the autonomous colleges also.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who held a review meeting on the examination pattern in autonomous colleges and Jagananna Vidya Deevena on Thursday, said the question papers set by JNTU will be used in both autonomous and non-autonomous colleges in the State. The evaluation of answer scripts will also be done under the aegis of JNTU. “These steps have been taken to prevent malpractices in the exams,’’ he said. 

Underlining the importance of skills to face job interviews, he said every student should develop a good skill set, besides gaining knowledge in respective subjects. An apprentice system will be introduced in every course to enhance the skills of students. “The students should have the option to choose the subjects of their choice in the engineering courses,’’ he said, and directed authorities to ensure new subjects are available to them. 

Jagan urged the officials to study the degree education system in developed countries to come up with new initiatives to improve standards. He directed the officials to set up a good degree college in Vizag and suggested introduction of more subjects in Arts.

On fee reimbursement under Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Devena, which are scheduled on April 9 and 27, the officials said the money of Vidya Deevena will directly be credited into the bank accounts of beneficiaries’ mothers benefiting over 10 lakh students. Admissions into degree courses had increased by 50,000 this year due the scheme. 

The officials informed that the parents got an assurance through Vidya Devena that the education of their children would not be hampered, which led to increase in degree admissions from 2.2 lakh to 2.7 lakh.
On generation of employment, the Chief Minister directed the officials to prepare a calendar on the posts to be filled this year and plan to release it on the eve of Ugadi. He also asked the officials to recruit 6,000 policemen this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University autonomous engineering colleges
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp