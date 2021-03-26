JNTU to oversee exams in autonomous engineering colleges

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to change the examination pattern in autonomous engineering colleges by abolishing the existing system of setting question papers on their own. Henceforth, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) will set the examination papers for the autonomous colleges also.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who held a review meeting on the examination pattern in autonomous colleges and Jagananna Vidya Deevena on Thursday, said the question papers set by JNTU will be used in both autonomous and non-autonomous colleges in the State. The evaluation of answer scripts will also be done under the aegis of JNTU. “These steps have been taken to prevent malpractices in the exams,’’ he said.

Underlining the importance of skills to face job interviews, he said every student should develop a good skill set, besides gaining knowledge in respective subjects. An apprentice system will be introduced in every course to enhance the skills of students. “The students should have the option to choose the subjects of their choice in the engineering courses,’’ he said, and directed authorities to ensure new subjects are available to them.

Jagan urged the officials to study the degree education system in developed countries to come up with new initiatives to improve standards. He directed the officials to set up a good degree college in Vizag and suggested introduction of more subjects in Arts.

On fee reimbursement under Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Devena, which are scheduled on April 9 and 27, the officials said the money of Vidya Deevena will directly be credited into the bank accounts of beneficiaries’ mothers benefiting over 10 lakh students. Admissions into degree courses had increased by 50,000 this year due the scheme.

The officials informed that the parents got an assurance through Vidya Devena that the education of their children would not be hampered, which led to increase in degree admissions from 2.2 lakh to 2.7 lakh.

On generation of employment, the Chief Minister directed the officials to prepare a calendar on the posts to be filled this year and plan to release it on the eve of Ugadi. He also asked the officials to recruit 6,000 policemen this year.