By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Students of Vignan college excelled in JEE Main-2021. Vignan Junior College principal J Mohan Rao said PPV Satya Akhil Kasyap got 99.02 percentile, KV Naveen secured 96.02 percentile, K Tejeswar Reddy obtained 95.45 percentile and BTS Santosh scored 95.36 percentile.

Vignan Women’s College principal L Jayasudha said six students got 95 percentile and 30 secured over 90 percentile.Vignan Educational Institutions Chairman Dr Lavu Rathaiah and faculty congratulated the students.