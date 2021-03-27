STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
21 of family test Covid positive in EG village

Inter student from R’varam pvt junior college, a Covid hotspot, infects kin; Thondangi declared containment zone

Published: 27th March 2021 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 12:06 PM

By Express News Service

KAKINADA : Twenty-one members of a family tested positive for coronavirus at Thondangi village in East Godavari district on Friday. According to sources, one of the students of a private junior college in Rajamahendravaram where 175 hostellers tested positive for coronavirus, returned home after some of the parents staged a protest to send their wards home. 

Earlier, the family members of the boy visited famous pilgrimage centres in Tirupati and Pithapuram. Recently, the boy along with his family members took part in a bhajan programme in the village. 
The boy, who had returned home from the college, underwent Covid test and his results came positive. The alert PHC staff conducted Covid tests to all 45 family members, of which 21 tested positive. 

DMHO Dr Gowreeswara Rao said Thondangi village was declared a containment zone due to the spike in Covid cases. Bleaching powder was sprayed in the village and travel curbs were imposed on villagers. 
Meanwhile, in a step towards ensuring access to vaccination, District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy said vaccination will be made available at all urban PHCs from Monday. 

He directed health officials to administer Covid vaccine to 40,000 people per day in the district. 
He said people between the age group of 45 to 59 will be administered the vaccine from Monday. The vaccine will be administered four days a week.

