55 students contract virus, AU reschedules examinations

VISAKHAPATNAM: As many as 55 students of Andhra University Engineering College tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, prompting the varsity authorities to reschedule the examinations and conduct online classes. According to medical and health officials, Covid tests were conducted for over 800 students and they got results of 350 samples and of which 55 tested positive.

The test reports of 500 students are expected in a day or two. DMHO PS Suryanarayana told TNIE that all engineering students, who tested positive are asymptomatic. “They are kept in isolation in a hostel,’’ the DMHO said. AU Registrar V Krishna Mohan, in a circular issued on Friday night, stated that all the remaining examinations of BE, BTech and BPharmacy of AU campus and its affiliated colleges scheduled to be held from Saturday, have been rescheduled.

AU to switch to online mode

The revised dates will be hosted on AU website and students can visit www.andhrauniversity. edu.in or www.exams.andhrauniversity. edu.in for the revised exam schedule, he said. In another circular, the Registrar said in view of the prevailing situation in the AU Engineering College Main Campus (North Campus) and as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus to the South Campus, all the class work in AU College of Arts and Commerce, AU College of Science and Technology, Dr BR Ambedkar College of Law, IASE and AU College of Pharmaceutical Sciences will be held online instead of offline with immediate effect. He directed all the college principals to shift to online mode of teaching.