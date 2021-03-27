STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Four Chennai returnees test positive for UK strain of COVID-19

Ongole Government General Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr D Sree Ramulu said the UK strain was found in Prakasam district for the first time. 

Published: 27th March 2021 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By IVNP Prasad Babu
Express News Service

ONGOLE: Four persons, who returned to Ongole from Chennai recently, had tested positive for the UK strain of coronavirus. As they returned from Chennai, their samples were sent to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) in Hyderabad for analysis and they came positive for the UK strain on Thursday.  The quartet have recovered from COVID.

Ongole Government General Hospital (GGH-RIMS) Medical Superintendent Dr D Sree Ramulu said the UK strain was found in Prakasam district for the first time. "We will collect the samples of the four persons again and they will be sent to the CCMB for further analysis," Dr Sree Ramulu told The New Indian Express on Friday.

The first case of the UK variant was reported in Rajamahendravaram of East Godavari district in December when a woman who returned from the United Kingdom, tested positive.  Meanwhile, the daily COVID count in the district is on the rise.

The district recorded 27 new COVID cases on Friday, taking the total to 62,381. It has an active caseload of 174. Of them, 79 are being treated in Ongole GGH, while the remaining patients are in home quarantine.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus UK COVID strain Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology Andhra Pradesh COVID cases
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp