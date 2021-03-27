STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government to release calendar for filling vacancies in education department on Ugadi

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Friday said the State government will release a calendar for filling vacant posts in education department on Ugadi. 

Published: 27th March 2021 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh (Twitter Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Friday said that the State government will release a calendar for filling vacant posts in education department on Ugadi. Speaking to reporters, the minister said the college fee will be credited to the accounts of mothers under Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme on April 9 benefiting 10 lakh students.

He said as per the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, educational standards in colleges in the State will be improved and education will be imparted in such a way that students can get jobs after their education.

Warning autonomous colleges of action if they indulge in irregularities, he said there are 109 autonomous colleges under various universities and it was found that quality education was not being provided there and added that it has come to the notice of the government that some autonomous colleges were indulging in irregularities despite getting subsidies from the government. 

He said discussions are being held with UGC regarding autonomous colleges. He said education is a concurrent subject and the State can also make laws. He said colleges can move  courts in this regard. 

The minister said the government will conduct academic audit in autonomous colleges and bring in reforms in the education sector. He said the autonomous colleges cannot prepare question papers on their own and added that apprentice system will be implemented for degree courses.

He said the Chief Minister has directed to lay special focus on developing Andhra University, SV University, RGUKT, JNTU-Anantapur and JNTU- Kakinada.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adimulapu Suresh Ugadi Andhra education department Andhra Pradesh jobs
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp