Andhra Pradesh government to release calendar for filling vacancies in education department on Ugadi

VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Friday said that the State government will release a calendar for filling vacant posts in education department on Ugadi. Speaking to reporters, the minister said the college fee will be credited to the accounts of mothers under Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme on April 9 benefiting 10 lakh students.

He said as per the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, educational standards in colleges in the State will be improved and education will be imparted in such a way that students can get jobs after their education.

Warning autonomous colleges of action if they indulge in irregularities, he said there are 109 autonomous colleges under various universities and it was found that quality education was not being provided there and added that it has come to the notice of the government that some autonomous colleges were indulging in irregularities despite getting subsidies from the government.

He said discussions are being held with UGC regarding autonomous colleges. He said education is a concurrent subject and the State can also make laws. He said colleges can move courts in this regard.

The minister said the government will conduct academic audit in autonomous colleges and bring in reforms in the education sector. He said the autonomous colleges cannot prepare question papers on their own and added that apprentice system will be implemented for degree courses.

He said the Chief Minister has directed to lay special focus on developing Andhra University, SV University, RGUKT, JNTU-Anantapur and JNTU- Kakinada.