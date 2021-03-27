STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh HC judges to get 20 new cars worth Rs 6.3 crore

The Andhra Pradesh High Court judges will get a fleet of brand new Kia Carnival premium vehicles for their use.

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court judges will get a fleet of brand new Kia Carnival premium vehicles for their use. A total of 20 cars will be purchased at a cost of Rs 6.3 crore. The High Court has 19 judges.

The High Court Registrar General on Thursday wrote a letter to the State government that they had decided to purchase 20 Kia Carnival Diesel 8 AT Limousine 7 HTX (Steel Silver) cars for the use of judges and sought an allocation of additional budget of Rs 6.3 crore.

Each car is priced at Rs 31.5 lakh. Soon after receiving the letter, the Home (Legal and Legislative Assembly) Department issued GO RT 348 permitting the High Court Registrar General to purchase the cars and allocated an additional budget of Rs 6.3 crore for the new vehicles.

V Sunitha, Secretary, Legal and Legislative Affairs Department, issued the GO sanctioning the additional budget of Rs 6.3 crore and requested the High Court Registrar General to do the needful.

