Andhra Pradesh minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao to offer necklace to Goddess Kanaka Durga
Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao will present Rs 16 lakh worth necklace to Goddess Kanaka Durga on Saturday.
Published: 27th March 2021 10:38 AM | Last Updated: 27th March 2021 10:38 AM
VIJAYAWADA: Endowments minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao will present Rs 16 lakh worth necklace to Goddess Kanaka Durga on Saturday. The Rs 16 lakh worth ornament is a six string pearl necklace made of 260 grams of gold.
The minister is presenting the ornament to the Goddess on the occasion of his daughter Aswitha's birthday on Saturday, reads a statement released from the minister's office. The minister will also inaugurate a shed constructed at Durga Ghat from Vellampalli Trust and donate clothes to 100 priests.