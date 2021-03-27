Andhra Pradesh minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao to offer necklace to Goddess Kanaka Durga

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Endowments minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao will present Rs 16 lakh worth necklace to Goddess Kanaka Durga on Saturday. The Rs 16 lakh worth ornament is a six string pearl necklace made of 260 grams of gold.

The minister is presenting the ornament to the Goddess on the occasion of his daughter Aswitha's birthday on Saturday, reads a statement released from the minister's office. The minister will also inaugurate a shed constructed at Durga Ghat from Vellampalli Trust and donate clothes to 100 priests.