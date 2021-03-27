STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra schoolteacher suspended for drinking in front of students after video goes viral

Published: 27th March 2021 03:23 PM

alcohol, prohibition, liquor

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: A secondary grade teacher who turned a mandal parishad primary school into a bar was on Friday placed under suspension by the Chittoor District Educational Officer.

According to reports, the errant teacher identified as K Koteswara Rao was caught drinking alcohol at the school in Krishna Puram of Pakala mandal on Thursday. He joined the school two months ago after getting transferred from a school in Kuppam.

Ever since he joined, the teacher was consuming alcohol in front of students during school hours. Vexed by his behaviour, the students informed their parents. Following this, the parents came to the school on Thursday afternoon to question the teacher, but to their shock he was already drinking alcohol.

Ignoring the video being taken by the parents, Koteswara Rao abused them and showed them the liquor bottle, sarcastically saying that he would take his clothes off and asked the parents to capture it too.

After the video went viral on social media, there was widespread criticism from various quarters, demanding action against the errant teacher. According to the orders of the District Educational Officer G. Narasimha Reddy, Koteswara Rao was found to have drunk alcohol during working hours in the school premises in front of the students on Thursday.

As the preliminary enquiry established this prima facie, the DEO placed the teacher under suspension until the conclusion of disciplinary proceedings of all proceedings related to the charges.

