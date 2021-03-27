Bharat bandh evokes mixed response in State, affects normal life in Vizag

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM/VIJAYAWADA : The Bharat Bandh against new farm laws and privatisation of Vizag steel plant evoked mixed response in the State on Friday. While the bandh evoked good response in Visakhapatnam, in other parts of the State, the impact was minimal.In Visakhapatnam, all trade unions, left parties, YSRC, TDP, Congress and various people’s organisations extended support to the bandh. Rasta Rokos, human chains and rallies were organised across the city. Trade union activists and Left party workers gathered at Maddilapalem Junction in the early morning as per the call given by the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee and took out a big rally to the RTC Complex where they organised a meeting. They raised slogans ‘Visakha Ukku Andhrula Hakku’.

Most of the busy roads in Vizag wore a deserted look as RTC buses did not conduct services till noon as per the decision of the government. All schools and colleges declared holidays. Andhra University rescheduled Friday’s exams. Shops and establishments, shopping malls remained closed in Port City. Banks on main roads did not open.

Shops and malls remain closed in Visakhapatnam on Friday I G Satyanarayana

State government employees organised a lunch-hour demonstration at the Collectorate. However, according to railway sources, train services were not affected. TDP and YSRC workers in separate groups were seen appealing to shop keepers to close shops in support of the bandh in Vizag.

Normal life was impacted as total bandh was observed in Gajuwaka. All commercial activities came to a halt as shops and establishments were closed. Various parties and trade unions staged rasta roko and formed human chains at Gajuwaka and Kurmannapalem junction. They criticised the Modi government for privatising public sector units. The relay hunger strike being organised by the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee entered its 43rd day on Friday. The committee leaders said bandh was a huge success in the district.

Auto workers staged a rasta roko in protest against fuel prices hike. Bandh was observed in Agency areas of Paderu, Araku, Pedabayalu and other mandals and Maoists also supported the bandh. Bandh was observed in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts as a large number of students, youths and party workers enforced the bandh. At some places in the Agency areas, the Adivasi JAC played volleyball and other sports on the road. Police took elaborate security arrangements to ensure the bandh passes off peacefully.In other parts of the State, barring the non-plying of buses till afternoon, the bandh failed to evoke much impact as business establishments and all others functioned normally.