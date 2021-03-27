STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chinta Cong candidate for Tirupati by-election

He has been contesting the Tirupati Lok Sabha for the tenth time now. 

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI:  As expected, the Congress announced former Union Minister Dr Chinta Mohan as it’s candidate for the April 17 Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll. Chinta Mohan has won the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat six times in the past. Now,  he is a special invitee to the Congress Working Committee (CWC) and, in fact, he is the only leader from the State in the CWC. He has been contesting the Tirupati Lok Sabha for the tenth time now. 

A doctor by profession, Chinta Mohan, (67), hailing from Tirupati, has kick-started his election campaigning much earlier than other party candidates. Currently, he has been touring the villages in the seven assembly segments that come under Tirupati LS constituency. Known for his high political strategies in the Congress, Chinta Mohan started working with the party as a Youth Congress leader in 1974. 

He first came to the notice of the party high command when he started a movement, seeking scholarships for SC, ST and BC students. He met then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and succeeded in getting scholarships granted for them. Mohan was elected as an MP from Tirupati in 1984 for the first time. He then re-elected six times as MP from the constituency — in 1989, 1991, 1998, 2004 and 2009. He worked as Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers in the Cabinet of PV Narasimha Rao in 1990. 

