STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary Nilam Sawhney to become new state election body chief

Former AP Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, who is presently Principal Advisor to the AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is all set to become the new State Election Commissioner (SEC).

Published: 27th March 2021 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Senior IAS officer Nilam Sawhney

AP Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, who is presently Principal Advisor to the AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is all set to become the new State Election Commissioner (SEC).

As the tenure of incumbent SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar is due to end on March 31, the State recently sent a list of three retired IAS officers, including Sawhney, M Samuel, who is overseeing the implementation of Navaratnalu, and L Premachandra Reddy, who is dealing with the issues related to the AP Reorganisation Act, to Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan to appoint one of them as the new SEC.

After going through the list, the Governor cleared the name Sawhney for the SEC post and sent a communication to the State Government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nilam Sawhney Andhra Pradesh Election Commission
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp