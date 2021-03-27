Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary Nilam Sawhney to become new state election body chief

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, who is presently Principal Advisor to the AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is all set to become the new State Election Commissioner (SEC).

As the tenure of incumbent SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar is due to end on March 31, the State recently sent a list of three retired IAS officers, including Sawhney, M Samuel, who is overseeing the implementation of Navaratnalu, and L Premachandra Reddy, who is dealing with the issues related to the AP Reorganisation Act, to Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan to appoint one of them as the new SEC.

After going through the list, the Governor cleared the name Sawhney for the SEC post and sent a communication to the State Government.